Azerbaijani Baku Initiative Group, Guadeloupe Reparations Movement sign co-op memo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Guadeloupe International Reparations Movement and the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

The signing took place within the framework of the international conference "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Prospects".

Earlier, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov emphasized that there is close cooperation between the group and political parties, NGOs, and independence movements operating in Guadeloupe not only in the political sphere, but also in the environmental, cultural, and other areas.

Abbasov noted that today a popular music group promoting Guadeloupe culture will perform at the Green Theater.

