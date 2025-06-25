US President weighs in on ceasefire between Israel and Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ President of the United States Donald Trump has commented on the recently declared ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Trend reports.

The White House leader described the continuation of the ceasefire without violations as a positive development.

“I think everything is going very well. Yesterday, Israel pulled back its planes. They took this step because they felt the ceasefire had been violated. Technically, they were right, but it just wouldn’t have worked. So, they brought the planes back,” he said.

Trump additionally highlighted his personal input in maintaining the status quo of the ceasefire agreement.

“I said you should pull them back. And they did, which was great, and everything has been going very well since,” he stated during a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte in The Hague.

