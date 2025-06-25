Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
U.S. won't let Iran enrich uranium under possible nuclear deal - Witkoff

World Materials 25 June 2025 06:35 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed confidence that Washington will be able to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with Tehran, Trend reports.

"I believe it is time to sit down at the negotiating table with Iran and reach a broad peace agreement. I am absolutely confident that we will succeed," Witkoff emphasized.

At the same time, he answered unequivocally "no" to the question of whether Washington is going to allow Iran to enrich uranium as part of a possible agreement: "They simply do not need it," Witkoff noted.

