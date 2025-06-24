Western Balkans reinforce joint migration strategy at Tirana forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, Novica Obradović, participated in the Forum of the Migration, Asylum, and Refugees Regional Initiative (MARRI), held in Tirana as part of Albania's presidency of the initiative, Trend reports, citing the Montenegrin government website.

Representatives of the participating countries had the opportunity to highlight shared priorities, particularly the need to strengthen MARRI’s position as a key regional actor in addressing common challenges and achieving goals in the field of migration management. Special emphasis was placed on finalizing the new strategy, which represents a crucial document for the further development of the initiative.

Throughout the Forum, Bosnia and Herzegovina undertook the presidency of MARRI, signifying an ongoing commitment to robust regional collaboration in migration dynamics.



In the periphery of the Forum, State Secretary Obradović engaged in a strategic dialogue with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Sašo Petruševski, alongside the Deputy Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ivica Bošnjak. The authorities validated the historically robust and amicable rapport between the nations and deliberated on innovative frameworks for augmenting law enforcement collaboration, especially among border policing entities.



The dialogues additionally functioned as a pivotal moment to underscore the significance of synergistic engagement, both on a bilateral basis and within institutional constructs like MARRI, which epitomize a critical nexus for collaborative initiatives in the Western Balkans landscape.

