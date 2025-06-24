Facilitation of cultural interchange serves to hike Azerbaijani-Italian rapport - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Cultural exchange plays a vital role in strengthening the friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy, said Emin Emrullayev, Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Addressing an assemblage convened to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the establishment of the Italian Republic, Emrullayev underscored the criticality of cultural synergies in enhancing bilateral dynamics. He observed that the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Italy is vigorously advancing the nation’s extensive cultural patrimony.



The minister articulated that exhibitions, concerts, and presentations conducted within the Italian context facilitate enhanced mutual comprehension and foster the evolution of humanitarian collaboration.



"Cultural exchange facilitates the dissemination of knowledge regarding Azerbaijan among the Italian populace and catalyzes the enhancement of camaraderie between our nations," he added.

