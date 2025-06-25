Kazakhstan's rail freight sees strong growth in 5M2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan saw significant growth in cargo transport, with rail freight rising 14.1 percent to 185.5 million tons and freight turnover increasing 9.3 percent. Maritime cargo transport surged by 43.9 percent, reaching 1.6 million tons.
