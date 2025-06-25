Smart Tech advances data management projects with Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ The Turkish company Smart Tech has set new goals while working on two data management projects in cooperation with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Nuri Çelikboy, a member of the Supervisory Board and Vice President of Sales at the company, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 - Finance and Technologies Exhibition in Baku, Çelikboy noted that this is Smart Tech’s second participation in the Fintech Summit and that the company is already active in Azerbaijan, collaborating with several local banks.

“We focus primarily on data and analytics. Our headquarters are in Istanbul, with a consultancy team of 100 professionals and over 200 reference projects.

The Azerbaijani market is very important to us, and we look forward to expanding cooperation, especially in the financial and insurance sectors,” he said.

Emphasizing their primary strategic initiative, Çelikboy articulated that the transference of accrued competencies from Türkiye to Azerbaijani enterprises constitutes a pivotal focus.



“We are undertaking substantial initiatives in analytics-centric governance.” This fiscal year, these initiatives have ascended to paramount significance within the geopolitical landscape of Azerbaijan. All financial entities and banking institutions are keen to operationalize these initiatives, and we aim to facilitate this paradigm shift with our innovative solutions,” he added.



Çelikboy also disclosed that Smart Tech is engaging in synergistic collaboration with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, with dialogues currently in progress regarding two initiatives.



“Should we secure the opportunity to engage in these initiatives, we would be exceedingly gratified.” At this juncture, it is premature to divulge specifics; however, I can confirm that the emphasis will be on data governance, analytics, and the formulation of comprehensive reports for executive leadership. We anticipate the imminent realization of these initiatives,” he concluded.

