President Ilham Aliyev, int'l guests visit area of plant targeted by Armenian missile attack during Patriotic War (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. On June 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration ceremony of the "8 November" Power Plant, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and the guests then visited the area of the plant that had been targeted by a missile attack during the Patriotic War.

On October 4, 2020, a “Smerch” multiple-launch rocket system missile with high destructive power was fired at the station.

The missile struck the area between the 6th and 7th energy blocks. On October 11, 2020, another missile was launched, landing near the Control Center.

Thanks to preemptive defense measures, the missiles were neutralized without causing damage.