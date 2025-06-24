Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex set to host III CIS Games events (PHOTO)

YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ As Azerbaijan prepares to host the third iteration of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games later this year, officials have confirmed that the newly inaugurated Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex will serve as one of the competition venues, specifically for boxing events, Trend reports.

Elmir Mehdiyev, Head of the Material and Technical Supply Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, announced the news during a media briefing in Yevlakh.

According to him, the complex was constructed under the "State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Mehdiyev provided detailed information about the infrastructure, noting that the total area of the complex spans 5.8 hectares and includes multiple specialized halls, outdoor sports grounds, and a football stadium.

“The total built-up area of the complex spans 9,500 square meters, while the overall site covers 17,000 square meters. Open-air sports grounds and the stadium field account for 10,200 square meters. Additionally, 38,000 square meters are dedicated to landscaping, green spaces, and asphalt-concrete roadways. The complex was designed in a contemporary architectural style, with a clear emphasis on modern aesthetics,” he said.

Mehdiyev noted that the complex is built with a modern architectural style. It includes a multi-functional structure consisting of six main blocks.

"The first block will feature an entrance lobby, administrative offices, a café, an 80-seat meeting room, a karate and taekwondo training hall, and various auxiliary spaces. The second block will house the Universal Hall, with a seating capacity of 1,100 spectators. The third block will include a Swimming Hall with 130 spectator seats, alongside a dedicated fitness facility.

The fourth block will accommodate Boxing and gymnastics halls, each seating 42 spectators, for a combined capacity of 84. The fifth block is designated as a general-purpose hall for wrestling and judo, offering 240 spectator seats. The sixth block will serve as the hotel section, comprising 21 rooms and a total of 42 beds," he added.

The department head also shared details about the football stadium:

“The field features an artificial turf measuring 105 by 68 meters, with spectator seating for 1,300. Additionally, there are two mini-football fields, each measuring 42x25 meters, also covered with artificial turf. The complex includes various technical facilities such as water reservoirs, a boiler house, a pump station, a transformer station, and other support buildings.

The Universal Hall is designed for both training sessions and competitions in volleyball, basketball, handball, and badminton. It features a specialized shock-absorbing wooden floor, licensed by the Danish brand Junckers, that meets the strict standards of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)," he said.

According to him, each hall will have separate locker rooms and showers, as well as coaches’ and referees’ rooms.

“The presence of spectator seating in most halls, combined with the large number of halls, allows competitions to be held simultaneously in different locations. This complex will be one of the best Olympic Sports Complexes in our country in terms of functionality. Most of the sports equipment installed in the halls will be licensed,” Mehdiyev said.

The official also noted that the complex is equipped with independent external electricity, gas, and fiber optic communication lines.

“Two passenger elevators are installed in the hotel building, and there is one elevator in the sports building designed for people with disabilities. The complex features modern ventilation, heating, cooling, dehumidification, fire alarm, pool filtration, surveillance cameras, internet, television network, internal telephone exchange, sound, and other systems. Appropriate facilities have been created to ensure accessibility for athletes with disabilities. The complex is also furnished with suitable furniture, equipment, and accessories,” Mehdiyev added.

The Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex will host boxing competitions during the III CIS Games scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan at the end of September 2025.

