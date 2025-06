Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. On June 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Chen Qiang, Chairman of the Board of China’s Dongfang Electric International Corporation, in Mingachevir, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the role of Dongfang Electric International Corporation in the construction of the “8 November” Power Plant, and the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

The meeting concluded with a commemorative photo.

