Azerbaijan, China sign partnership agreement to deepen media cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ A high-level Azerbaijani delegation signed a memorandum of cooperation with China to strengthen ties in radio and television broadcasting during an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The agreement was signed following a meeting on June 24 between Azerbaijani officials and Cao Shumin, Minister of the National Radio and Television Administration of China, along with other senior Chinese media authorities.

Ismet Sattarov, Chair of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration in the audiovisual media sector. He stated that both countries are actively engaged in regulatory dialogue on audiovisual technologies. Exchanging know-how and applying innovations such as artificial intelligence, big data, and 5G is essential for the joint development of the industry.

Sattarov also underlined that stable and effective relations between the two countries’ regulatory agencies would foster knowledge-sharing and more coordinated activity.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, noted that further strengthening institutional ties and launching joint media projects were key priorities.

“Enhancing the media ecosystem in alignment with international imperatives—especially via synergistic approaches to counteract misinformation—constitutes a primary objective of our collaborative efforts,” he elaborated.



The executed memorandum between the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan and the National Radio and Television Administration of China is strategically designed to enhance collaborative media evolution, expedite the transfer of specialized knowledge, and fortify professional competencies.



The Azerbaijani delegation to the People's Republic of China comprised Ahmad Ismayilov, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Ismat Sattarov, the Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; Kamran Hasanov, the Head of the Media Sector within the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communication at the Presidential Administration; Vugar Aliyev, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC); and Rufat Hamzayev, the Executive Director of AnewZ TV channel.

