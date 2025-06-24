Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Pilot Agropark attracts flow of investments in latest figures (PHOTO)

YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Media representatives visited the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark on June 24 as part of a familiarization trip organized by the Economic Zones Development Agency, operating under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the site inspection, Elchin Kazimov, the designated spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency, elucidated on the agropark’s overarching operational framework, delineated completed initiatives, and outlined current project trajectories.



He observed that the agropark, encompassing an extensive area of 2,807 hectares, represents a state-sponsored pilot initiative designed to mobilize small and medium-sized agricultural producers.



"The primary focal points of the agropark encompass the cultivation of high-density orchards, the integration of livestock and avian husbandry, and agronomic production, alongside the inception of value-added processing infrastructures and a comprehensive logistics hub within its designated industrial precinct."



The expanse encompasses 1,185 hectares allocated for perennial cultivation, 1,298 hectares earmarked for annual production, 141 hectares designated for the industrial sector, and 183 hectares set aside for infrastructural communication corridors and protective buffers," Kazimov articulated.



As per Kazimov's analysis, a total of 36 corporate entities have successfully secured residency status, enabling their operational activities across an extensive 2,352 hectares of land within the agropark framework.



"In the aggregate land tenure framework, 1,042 hectares have been designated for 33 stakeholders engaged in perennial cultivation, 1,298 hectares have been allocated to a duo of stakeholders for annual crop production, and 11.8 hectares have been earmarked for a singular stakeholder to initiate a breeding egg production enterprise," he articulated.



Kazimov underscored that approximately 57 million manat (equivalent to $33.5 million) has been allocated to date for the agropark initiative. Approximately 200 full-time positions and close to 500 temporary roles have been established.

"So far, 21 residents have established intensive and super-intensive orchards across 600 hectares, while a 10-hectare nursery has also been developed. In 2025, the agropark is expected to produce 606,000 seedlings and more than 600 tons of fruit," he added.

He also noted that a poultry factory with an annual capacity of 20 million breeding eggs is being built on an 11.8-hectare plot. The total project value is 39 million manat ($22.9 million), with 34 million already invested. Of the 51 planned permanent positions, 39 have already been filled.

Kazimov highlighted that the project aims not only to eliminate dependence on imported breeding eggs but also to create export opportunities. He underlined that residents of the Yevlakh Pilot Agropark have been provided with essential infrastructure—such as water, electricity, gas, and roads—funded by the state. They have also benefited from concessional loans through the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel