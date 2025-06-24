Strong earthquake shakes Turkish Adana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ An earthquake occurred in the Turkish province of Adana, Trend reports via the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) under the Interior Ministry.

The epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was located in the Saimbeyli district of Adana.

The earthquake was recorded at 07:09 (GMT +3). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 6.96 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in the settlements of Saimbeyli district.

