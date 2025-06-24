Strong earthquake shakes Turkish Adana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. An earthquake occurred in the Turkish province of Adana, Trend reports via the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) under the Interior Ministry.
The epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 was located in the Saimbeyli district of Adana.
The earthquake was recorded at 07:09 (GMT +3). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 6.96 kilometers.
The earthquake was felt in the settlements of Saimbeyli district.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel