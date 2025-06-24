Germany vows continued backing for Bosnia’s European future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. On June 23, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, met in Sarajevo with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Thomas Fitschen, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held as part of Ambassador Fitschen’s farewell visit, during which Minister Konaković thanked him for his successful cooperation and dedication to strengthening relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Federal Republic of Germany. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the traditionally strong and partnership-based relations between the two countries and expressed mutual readiness to further enhance them.

Ambassador Fitschen reiterated Germany's strong and ongoing support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as for the country’s European path, emphasizing the importance of continuing reform processes and preserving political stability.

Minister Konaković highlighted Germany as an extremely important and reliable partner for Bosnia and Herzegovina, and expressed confidence that successful cooperation would continue and deepen in the future. He also thanked Germany for its continued support, especially in the context of European integration. He emphasized that the current political moment is particularly challenging, but that Bosnia and Herzegovina remains committed to reforms and its European perspective.

The meeting also included discussions on the upcoming commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, with Ambassador Fitschen confirming the attendance of representatives from the Federal Republic of Germany at the memorial.