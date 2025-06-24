Tehran justifies strikes on U.S. base as self-defense, reaffirms ties with Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Iran’s recent military strikes on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar were a legitimate act of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, responding to the U.S. military aggression against Iran on June 22, 2025, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that the strikes were a direct response to what Tehran describes as an unprovoked attack on Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty. He insisted that Iran’s actions were strictly defensive and not aimed at Qatar, highlighting the country’s strong and longstanding friendly relations with its neighbor.

“We enjoy excellent and deeply rooted relationships with Qatar,” Baghaei noted. “Iran remains fully committed to its good-neighbourliness policy with respect to the State of Qatar and other neighboring countries.”

The spokesperson also condemned what he called “U.S./Israeli criminal aggressions and malign policies” against Iran, underscoring Tehran’s determination not to allow these external pressures to sow discord between Iran and its regional partners.

Baghaei concluded by reaffirming Iran’s resolve to maintain unity and cooperation with brotherly countries in the region, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.