Italy hails inauguration of Mingachevir Power Plant as milestone in Azerbaijan ties

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Italian Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso has welcomed the inauguration of Azerbaijan’s new combined-cycle power plant in Mingachevir, calling it a “decisive step” in the country’s path toward achieving its energy and environmental goals, Trend reports.

Urso, who attended the opening ceremony, noted in a post on X that the power plant was completed “in record time” thanks in part to Italian expertise. The project was developed by Azerbaijan’s state energy company Azerenerji in cooperation with Italy’s Ansaldo Energia.

“This cutting-edge facility... represents a decisive step toward achieving Azerbaijan’s energy and environmental goals,” Urso wrote. “It is a significant accomplishment that strengthens the already solid energy cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan.”

The Italian minister also emphasized that the project opens new avenues for bilateral industrial collaboration in line with the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, particularly in sectors such as steel production, green technologies, and critical raw materials.

The 1,280 MW facility is the largest thermal power station commissioned in Azerbaijan since its independence, and is expected to play a key role in stabilizing the country’s power grid and expanding clean energy output.