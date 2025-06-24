Saipem wins contract to expand Porto Marghera biorefinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Saipem has secured a new engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Enilive, the Eni company focused on biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility, and the distribution of energy carriers for mobility, Trend reports via Saipem.

The contract, valued at approximately €155 million, is aimed at expanding the Enilive biorefinery located in Porto Marghera, near Venice.

The award builds on the recently renewed cooperation agreement between Saipem and Enilive in the biorefining sector. It follows a previous assignment announced in March, which tasked Saipem with preliminary detailed engineering, procurement services, and the acquisition of critical equipment for the same project.

Under the new contract, Saipem will help boost the refinery's processing capacity from 400,000 to 600,000 tons per year. The upgrade will also enable the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with output expected to begin in 2027.

This latest contract award reinforces Saipem’s strategic focus on the energy transition and consolidates its growing role in the biorefining segment.