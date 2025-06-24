Lithuanian FM to join NATO leaders for key talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. On June 24, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys will attend the NATO summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, where leaders from all 32 member states are expected to reach consensus on a bold new goal—raising national defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, Trend reports.

The summit will address NATO’s evolving capability development goals, tailored for each member nation while aligned with the Alliance’s shared security objectives. These goals are designed to ensure member countries remain equipped and prepared in the face of growing global security challenges.

A key focus of the summit will be continued military and political support for Ukraine. Minister Budrys is scheduled to participate in the NATO–Ukraine Council meeting at the foreign minister level, underscoring Lithuania’s commitment to transatlantic unity and support for Ukraine’s defense efforts.

On the sidelines of the summit, Minister Budrys will also meet with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. The bilateral discussions will center on strengthening cooperation within NATO and deepening diplomatic and defense ties.

Additionally, Minister Budrys will take part in a public diplomacy forum discussion titled "Making Our Societies More Robust, Ready and Resilient" alongside Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr.