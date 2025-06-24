Three killed after rocket hits building in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Three people were killed when a rocket fired from Iran hit a 7-story building in the Israeli city of Be'er Sheva, Trend reports.

Seven more people were reported to have moderate to minor injuries.

Tensions between the two countries escalated sharply on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory.

In response, Iran fired over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other areas across Israel, resulting in civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the U.S. Air Force carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports confirming that all three targets were destroyed.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the two sides have reached the ceasefire agreement.