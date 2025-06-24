“8 November” Power Plant will further strengthen Mingachevir’s status as energy hub of South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. This power plant (‘8 November’ Power Plant – ed.) will naturally further enhance our energy potential, increase the efficiency of the energy system, and thus reinforce Mingachevir’s status not only as Azerbaijan’s but the entire South Caucasus region’s energy hub, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir.

The head of state emphasized that currently, more than 40 percent of the country’s electricity is produced in Mingachevir, noting that all the work carried out once again proves that Azerbaijan is on the right path.