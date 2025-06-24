Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 24 June 2025
Today our country is recognized globally as a place of stability, development, and progress - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. For five years, peace has been fully ensured in Azerbaijan, and of course, the sooner peace is established beyond our borders, the better it will be both for those countries and naturally for us as well, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir.

The head of state added, “The reality is that today our country is recognized worldwide as a place of stability, development, and progress, and we have earned this reputation through our own labor, efforts, and well-considered policies.”

