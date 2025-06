BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Military action against Israel ceased at 4:00 a.m. on June 24, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"The military actions of our powerful armed forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the last minute, until 4 o'clock in the morning," the minister said.

He also thanked the Iranian military, who were ready to defend their country "to the last drop of blood."