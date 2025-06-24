Malaysia-Uzbekistan dialogue focuses on economic, technological, and environmental collaboration

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. A meeting took place in Tashkent between senior officials from Malaysia and Uzbekistan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple strategic sectors, Trend reports.

The Malaysian delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Water Resources Transformation, Dato Sri Fadillah bin Haji Yusuf. He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Muhammad bin Alamin, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Uzbekistan, Ilham Tuah Ilyas.

On the Uzbek side, the talks were chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov. The delegation also included Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov; Deputy Ministers of Economy and Finance — Akhadbek Khaydarov, Khurshed Mustafayev, Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, and Umid Abidkhadjayev — as well as other senior officials.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic, technological, and environmental collaboration between the two nations. Key areas of discussion included:

Advancing ongoing joint projects in semiconductor manufacturing;

Providing technical expertise and institutional support for the development of Islamic finance in Uzbekistan;

Promoting efficient water resource management and modernizing drinking water supply systems using advanced technologies;

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with particular emphasis on sharing best practices in the adoption and implementation of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

In addition, both sides exchanged views on environmental sustainability initiatives, including the development of carbon trading mechanisms, accelerating the transition to a green economy, and improving energy efficiency.

The talks concluded with a mutual commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, fostering innovation, and building a resilient, forward-looking partnership between Malaysia and Uzbekistan.