Kazakhstan plans massive overhaul of railways and highways by 2029

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. We plan to reconstruct 11,000 kilometers of existing railway tracks and lay an additional 5,000 kilometers of new highways by 2029, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council, Trend reports.



According to the President, this year the railway section Dostyk – Moyinty, spanning 830 kilometers, will be launched two years ahead of the planned schedule.

“This will increase the capacity on this strategically important route fivefold. In addition, work is underway to improve the quality and safety of the road infrastructure. Last year, three major international highways were opened: Taldykorgan – Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda – Almaty, and Aktobe – Atyrau – Astrakhan. Thus, the total length of the country’s highways increased by 1,600 kilometers,” Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, this year saw twice the length of road infrastructure put into service compared to 2023. Over 13,000 kilometers of roads were built or upgraded nationwide during this period.

