Turkmenistan, Japan discuss expansion of economic cooperation and trade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 24. Turkmenistan and Japan have reviewed opportunities to deepen trade and economic ties, with a focus on joint industrial projects, Trend reports.

Turkmen Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee on Economic Cooperation Rashid Meredov held talks via videoconference with Executive Vice President of Itochu Corporation Hiroyuki Tsubai, who also chairs the Japanese-Turkmen Committee.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the operationalization of prior accords and delineated prospective synergies in the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, and agronomic domains. Focused scrutiny was directed towards the ramifications of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s diplomatic engagement in Japan in April 2025, wherein strategic high-level dialogues and a business symposium were convened.



Both entities reiterated their dedication to a sustained collaborative alliance and underscored the significance of the bilateral task forces in propelling synergistic initiatives ahead.

