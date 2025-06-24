Azerbaijan's Economic Council reviews Mygov Business platform in recent meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ The Economic Council of Azerbaijan convened its latest meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, focusing on the implementation of government directives stemming from the presidential decree issued in late December, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the session reviewed progress on key economic measures, including the digitization of services provided to entrepreneurs, the creation of the "Mygov Business" sub-platform, and the integration of non-digital government services into the "ASAN Khidmet" model. The optimization of public services, streamlining of payments, and review of service fees and their legal basis were also on the agenda.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov delivered a report outlining the current implementation status and strategic goals. Additional high-ranking stakeholders engaged in the deliberations comprised Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, alongside Ulvi Mehdiyev, who presides over the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan.



Council members engaged in comprehensive discourse regarding the articulated fiscal imperatives. Concluding the session, resolutions were ratified predicated on the insights and recommendations of the council constituents, and pertinent directives were disseminated to the appropriate entities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel