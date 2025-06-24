Kazakhstan to open Temir Baba checkpoint with Turkmenistan in 2025

Photo: State Customs Service of Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan intends to put the modernized Temir Baba automobile checkpoint on the border with Turkmenistan into operation by the end of 2025. The checkpoint upgrade is part of a national project initiated in 2018 to boost the country’s transit potential.

