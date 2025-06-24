Turkmen, Pakistani ports prepare MoU to expand cargo ties

Photo: Turkmenistan Golden Age

Ports of Turkmenistan and Pakistan have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation and exchange expertise in port operations. The agreement was reached during an online meeting held on June 17 between representatives of the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi and Pakistan’s Gwadar and Karachi ports.

