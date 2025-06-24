Iran's product export via Golestan Province to Kazakhstan triples over several years
Iran’s exports to Kazakhstan via Golestan Province have tripled over the past three years. The value rose from $43 million to $149 million between 2021 and 2025. Officials highlight Kazakhstan’s growing role in boosting regional trade, calling for special trade terminals to further expand ties.
