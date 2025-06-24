Iran's product export via Golestan Province to Kazakhstan triples over several years

Iran’s exports to Kazakhstan via Golestan Province have tripled over the past three years. The value rose from $43 million to $149 million between 2021 and 2025. Officials highlight Kazakhstan’s growing role in boosting regional trade, calling for special trade terminals to further expand ties.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register