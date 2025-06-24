US President throwing shade at both Iran and Israel for not playing by rules of ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Iran will never again be able to restore its nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said, Trend reports.

“Iran's nuclear potential has been depleted,” the White House leader said during remarks to journalists ahead of the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in The Hague.

The President of the United States also provided insights regarding the recent disintegration of the established ceasefire framework between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel. He levied allegations against both nations for contravening the ceasefire agreement and articulated specific discontent regarding Israel’s operational conduct.



“Both Israel and Iran have contravened the stipulated ceasefire agreement.” The American leader expressed dissatisfaction with both nations, particularly with Israel," he stated.

