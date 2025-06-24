Iran spills beans on body count from Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Israeli military airstrikes on Iran have killed 606 people, the country's minister of health, treatment, and medical education, Mohammad Reza Zafargandi, said at the 6th meeting of the Emergency Committee held at the ministry today, Trend reports.

He highlighted that a total of 5,332 individuals sustained injuries as a result of the Israeli offensive operations.



Zafargandi articulated that within the preceding 24-hour operational window, Israeli engagements have culminated in the fatalities of 107 individuals and the wounding of 1,342 individuals.



The minister indicated that a substantial 95 percent of the remains of the deceased were extricated from the debris, while a mere five percent succumbed to their injuries within medical facilities.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement, noting that the attacks had stopped.

