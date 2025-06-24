KazMunayGas and Chevron collaborate to ensure stable output at Tengiz

Photo: KazMunayGas

In Astana, Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of KazMunayGas, met with Chevron’s Clay Neff to discuss progress on major oil and gas projects, including the successful launch of the Future Growth Project (FGP) at the Tengiz field. They addressed industrial safety, local content increase goals, and ongoing geological exploration efforts.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register