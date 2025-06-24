KazMunayGas and Chevron collaborate to ensure stable output at Tengiz
Photo: KazMunayGas
In Astana, Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of KazMunayGas, met with Chevron’s Clay Neff to discuss progress on major oil and gas projects, including the successful launch of the Future Growth Project (FGP) at the Tengiz field. They addressed industrial safety, local content increase goals, and ongoing geological exploration efforts.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy