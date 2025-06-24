Uzbekistan-Malaysia forum focuses on expanding trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. The Uzbekistan-Malaysia Business Forum, aimed at enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Malaysia, was held today in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by key representatives, including Dato Sri King Lim, President of the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Council (MUBA); Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan; and Fadillah bin Yusuf, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Malaysia.

The forum highlighted promising prospects for socio-economic relations between the two nations, emphasizing Uzbekistan’s open and favorable environment for investors. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as energy, trade, industry, infrastructure, and services.

Amidst the gathering, emissaries from the diverse realms of Uzbek ministries and agencies unfurled a tapestry of reforms in the energy landscape, weaving tales of collaboration with Malaysia. They illuminated the pathways of marketing prospects in the dance of bilateral trade, showcasing the golden opportunities nestled within Uzbekistan’s investment climate. The economic potential shimmered like a hidden gem, while the legal framework for business relations stood as a sturdy bridge, inviting ventures to cross into new horizons.



Beyond the polished stage of formal presentations, the forum blossomed into a vibrant garden of face-to-face dialogue, where the Uzbek and Malaysian business communities exchanged ideas like seeds carried by the wind, nurturing the fertile soil of collaboration. In a vibrant tapestry of collaboration, participants wove together fresh ideas, proposals blossomed like spring flowers, and agreements were inked, all in pursuit of fortifying the bonds of entrepreneurial kinship.



A ceremonial dance of documents unfolded, weaving together the threads of collaboration during the forum's vibrant tapestry of proceedings.



The Uzbekistan-Malaysia Business Forum remains a vibrant bridge, weaving together the threads of trade and economic connections, nurturing the seeds of investment collaboration, and cultivating projects that bloom in mutual benefit for both nations.



In the dawn of this year, it was revealed that the river of commerce flowing between Uzbekistan and Malaysia has surged by 25 percent, a testament to the blossoming garden of their multifaceted alliance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel