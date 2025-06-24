Rafael Grossi proposes meeting with Iran to advance nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscored the importance of restoring cooperation with Iran to achieve a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing nuclear dispute, Trend reports.

"Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful agreement," he wrote on his page on X.

Grossi added that he wrote to Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, stressing that reestablishing communication with the IAEA is a critical step toward resolving the long-standing controversy over Iran’s nuclear program.

He also proposed a meeting in the near future to discuss the way forward.

Meanwhile, in his recent address to the agency's Board of Governors, Grossi spoke about extensive damage at key Iranian nuclear facilities after June 22 U.S. airstrikes.

Despite the scale of the attacks, Grossi reported that there have been no increases in off-site radiation levels at any of the three locations, alleviating immediate concerns over radioactive contamination.

The IAEA continues to monitor developments closely and urges Iranian authorities to maintain communication with the agency’s Incident and Emergency Center. Grossi emphasized that IAEA inspectors remain on the ground in Iran, prepared to conduct necessary inspections once arrangements are agreed upon with Tehran.