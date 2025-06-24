Kazakhstan welcomes EBRD’s commitment to green transition projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan welcomed the EBRD’s intention to invest in joint projects, including within the framework of the “green” transition program.

“The interlocutors also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD and exchanged views on current global economic issues. It was noted that significant progress has been made over the years of cooperation in several strategic sectors, including the development of small and medium-sized businesses, energy, and agriculture,” the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, Odile Renaud-Basso highly praised Kazakhstan’s investment potential and expressed the Bank’s interest in further supporting Kazakhstan’s infrastructure development.

In her assessment, funding has been recently sanctioned for the revitalization of a 234 km segment of the Aktobe–Ulgaisyn thoroughfare, which is pivotal for the enhancement of both domestic and international transit corridors.



Furthermore, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso articulated that the synergies between the bank and Kazakhstan are evolving in a favorable trajectory. Moreover, she articulated a commitment to perpetuating support for Kazakhstan in enhancing logistical accessibility and optimizing the energy infrastructure.



In the preceding fiscal year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's capital allocations within the Kazakhstani economic landscape approached the 1 billion euro threshold, with projections for 2024 indicating a tripling of this investment relative to the preceding year.

