“Əlaçı” Scholarship Program by PASHA Holding concludes with closing event (PHOTO)

On June 18, 2025, the closing event of the “Əlaçı” Scholarship Program, implemented for the third time by PASHA Holding and covering the 2024–2025 academic year, was held.



The “Əlaçı” program is a one-year scholarship initiative designed for third and fourth-year undergraduate students and provides participants with a monthly stipend. Throughout the 2024–2025 academic year, the program offered a variety of events and training sessions aimed at supporting students’ professional and personal development. This year, more than 2,415 students applied to the program, with 110 students selected to participate.



Over the course of the program, participants engaged in a 3-month personal development marathon, attended training sessions, received one-on-one mentorship support, joined career simulation activities, networking events, and meetings with experts from PASHA Holding and PASHA Insurance. These activities supported both the development of soft skills and career growth.



Additionally, during this year’s program, an Insurance School was launched for “Əlaçı” students, where 20 participants were selected to attend training sessions related to the insurance sector.



The closing event featured official speeches, presentations, and the distribution of certificates to participants.



It is worth noting that the “Əlaçı” scholarship program was launched in 2022 by PASHA Holding as part of its broader commitment to supporting the professional growth of the younger generation. Education remains a key pillar of PASHA Holding’s CSR strategy, which also includes initiatives such as Təhsilə Doğru, Birincilər, Gələcəyini Qur, and others.