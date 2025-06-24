Azerbaijan reveals monthly volume of cashless payments in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ The total volume of turnover through payment cards issued by banks operating in Azerbaijan last year in 2024 exceeded 126 billion manat ($74 billion), marking an annual increase of 27 percent compared to 2023, Vusal Khalilov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025—Finance and Technologies Exhibition held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He observed that, in April 2025, the transactional throughput of non-cash disbursements via payment instruments surged towards 10 billion manat ($5.9 billion).

"At the same time, during the first four months of this year, the volume of non-cash payments made with domestic payment cards was 67 percent, and the number was more than 91 percent. This means that nine out of every 10 transactions made with payment cards within the country are carried out in a non-cash form, which is a great success," the official added.

