BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Authorities in Azerbaijan have confirmed that there has been no increase in natural radiation levels across the country, including its southern border regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

In accordance with a collaborative communiqué issued by the press offices of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, ongoing surveillance is being executed by mobile task forces. The composition of these teams includes subject matter experts from the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities, the “Isotope” Special Plant, and the Radiation and Chemical Laboratory of the Civil Defense Troops.



These teams have been executing radiological background assessments utilizing advanced instrumentation across 30 strategic southern border sites. The surveillance apparatus has not detected any anomalous escalation in radiological metrics within the ecological parameters.



To facilitate continuous oversight of the radiological landscape nationwide—encompassing transboundary areas—automated monitoring stations managed by the Environmental Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are operational in multiple border districts, including Astara, Beylagan, Zangilan, and Sadarak. These monitoring stations conduct routine surveillance and have thus far identified no indicators of radiological contamination in the atmosphere.

In addition, the Department of Nuclear Research at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) is conducting radiological and radioecological studies in southern regions such as Astara, Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, and Bilasuvar. These assessments are being carried out following safety standards and recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Findings from the recent studies include the following:

- No artificial radionuclides or enriched uranium isotopes have been found in samples of air, soil, rain, or river water.

- Alpha and beta activity in the air remains within normal background levels.

- Gamma and neutron radiation levels, measured through both auto-gamma and stationary dosimetric devices, were within safe background ranges.

The authorities emphasized that the results of ongoing monitoring will continue to be shared with the public regularly.

