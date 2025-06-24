Kazakhstan approves regulation establishing committee for atomic supervision and control

The Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, Almassadam Satkaliev, approved the Regulation on the Republican State Institution "Committee for Atomic Supervision and Control" on June 9, 2025. The Committee is authorized to independently oversee nuclear, radiation, and physical safety, operating under Kazakh law and international agreements, including cooperation with the IAEA.

