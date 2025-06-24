Azerbaijan welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel, Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"This development is a significant step toward de-escalation and the restoration of stability in the region.

We commend the efforts of all parties involved in facilitating this ceasefire and call for its full implementation to prevent further loss of life and suffering.

We stand ready to support initiatives aimed at fostering lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region," the statement reads.