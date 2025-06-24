Uzbekistan reports enhanced cooperation with major trade partners
Uzbekistan continues to strengthen its global trade network, maintaining economic ties with nearly 190 countries. Recent data highlights key partners driving the nation’s export growth and overall trade activity in early 2025.
