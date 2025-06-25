Greek foreign minister to hold key NATO Summit meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, George Gerapetritis, will accompany Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the NATO Summit, which will take place in The Hague, on June 25, Trend reports citing the Greek Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, June 24, Mr. Gerapetritis attended a NATO-Ukraine Council Working Dinner in Foreign Ministers’ session, with the participation of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Mr. Gerapetritis will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel