AIIB strengthens cooperation with Georgia on infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. During the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) 10th Annual Meeting, AIIB President Jin Liqun held a bilateral meeting with Georgia’s Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili, to discuss expanding cooperation between the Bank and Georgia, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted significant progress in their ongoing projects. Key among them is the Tbilisi Metro Modernization Project, approved in 2024 with a $125 million investment, aimed at improving urban mobility in Georgia’s capital city. Another notable project is the Batumi Bypass Road, AIIB’s first initiative in Georgia and a vital segment of the Middle Corridor. This infrastructure project has successfully overcome challenging terrain by constructing five tunnels and 19 bridges.

In addition to infrastructure, AIIB is supporting Georgia’s private sector through innovative financing programs. A recent collaboration with TBC Bank focuses on enhancing access to finance and strengthening economic resilience.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepen cooperation in the future. Given Georgia’s strategic position as a gateway between Europe and Asia, particularly in transport, energy, and digital sectors, the partnership with AIIB is expected to advance regional connectivity and development.

The discussions also covered prospects for new projects, including green and digital infrastructure, mobilization of private capital, and policy-based financing. These initiatives aim to support Georgia’s goals for low-carbon growth and climate resilience.

The AIIB-Georgia partnership continues to develop as both parties work toward sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the region.