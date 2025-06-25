Azerbaijan unveils top countries of tourist arrivals in 5M2025

Azerbaijan saw a 1.5 percent increase in tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2025, welcoming nearly 980,000 foreign visitors. Most tourists came from Russia, Türkiye, India, and Iran. The rise was also marked by significant growth in visits from countries like Israel, China, and Saudi Arabia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register