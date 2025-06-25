Azerbaijan unveils top countries of tourist arrivals in 5M2025
Azerbaijan saw a 1.5 percent increase in tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2025, welcoming nearly 980,000 foreign visitors. Most tourists came from Russia, Türkiye, India, and Iran. The rise was also marked by significant growth in visits from countries like Israel, China, and Saudi Arabia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy