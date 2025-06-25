Kyrgyz, Malaysian industries to run into next co-work chapter

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 25. Following the meeting of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov with Malaysian business leaders in Kuala Lumpur, several important agreements were signed, Trend reports.

These encompassed a memorandum of collaboration between the Center for Halal Industry Development, operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, and AviaDinamika, aimed at catalyzing investment for the establishment of a halal meat park; a strategic partnership agreement between Kyrgyzaltyn and Public Gold Marketing Sdn. Bhd.; and a contractual arrangement for the procurement of refined gold bars between the aforementioned entities.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy and CitaGlobal Berhad, as well as a cooperation agreement between the Center for Halal Industry Development and PLATINUM GREENHAVEN (M) SDN BHD to organize joint initiatives for developing the halal industry.

A memorandum of understanding was also exchanged between the cities of Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur to promote urban cooperation.

“Kyrgyzstan is a land of new opportunities, open to the world. I am confident that our partnership with Malaysia will be a successful example built on mutual respect, strong trust, and a shared commitment to sustainable development,” Zhaparov said during the meeting.

