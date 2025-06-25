Azerbaijan introduces new VAT cashback incentive to boost cultural sector
Starting next month, Azerbaijan will offer a new VAT cashback incentive allowing consumers to reclaim half of the value-added tax paid on cashless purchases of cultural services like theater, film, and museum visits. This measure aims to boost the cultural sector’s competitiveness, attract investment, and increase public access to cultural activities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy