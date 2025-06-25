Azerbaijan introduces new VAT cashback incentive to boost cultural sector

Starting next month, Azerbaijan will offer a new VAT cashback incentive allowing consumers to reclaim half of the value-added tax paid on cashless purchases of cultural services like theater, film, and museum visits. This measure aims to boost the cultural sector’s competitiveness, attract investment, and increase public access to cultural activities.

