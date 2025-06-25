Uzbekistan, Germany forge stronger ties for sustainable energy and climate action

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 25. Urs Daniel Engels, Head of the Energy Policy, Green Energy Transition, and Energy Efficiency Division at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, met with Umid Abidkhadjaev, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on advancing a green economy, with a particular focus on the green energy transition, enhancing energy efficiency, and developing climate-neutral cities.

Key areas of cooperation discussed included:

Development of green energy infrastructure in Uzbekistan;

Improving energy efficiency through the adoption of modern technologies and the establishment of supportive infrastructure;

Wide-scale implementation of energy-saving technologies in social institutions such as schools, hospitals, kindergartens, and other public facilities;

Accelerating urban decarbonization efforts and collaborating on the development of climate-neutral urban models.

The German delegation articulated profound commendation for Uzbekistan’s dynamic strategies in catalyzing eco-friendly development and constructing a resilient green economic framework. They reiterated their dedication to bolstering Uzbekistan’s initiatives aimed at integrating energy-efficient technologies and amplifying the deployment of sustainable energy resources.



At the culmination of the discussions, both stakeholders reached a consensus to enhance their collaborative synergies and persist in the reciprocal exchange of specialized knowledge and optimal methodologies in these pivotal domains.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Germany escalated to $1.21 billion in the fiscal year 2024. Germany continues to occupy a significant niche within Uzbekistan’s top 20 trading partners, asserting a pivotal role in the nation’s essential global economic affiliations.

