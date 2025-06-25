Lithuania and Germany reaffirm defense ties at NATO Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys met with German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss key bilateral and regional security issues, including the deployment of a German brigade to Lithuania, support for Ukraine, and growing hybrid threats facing NATO allies, Trend reports.

Minister Budrys expressed gratitude for Germany’s strong leadership in bolstering NATO’s eastern flank and reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to preparing for the arrival of the German brigade by 2027, which remains a top national defense priority.

“Lithuania is making every effort and allocating the necessary funding to ensure the best conditions for German troops and their families. Our countries’ cooperation in defense and security is exemplary. By working together, we are building a stronger, more resilient, and safer Europe,” Budrys said.

Minister Budrys also invited Germany to take part in implementing NATO’s rotational air defense model in Lithuania, underscoring the importance of integrated deterrence strategies on NATO’s front line.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the evolving security environment, support for Ukraine’s resilience and reform efforts, and cooperation in the Middle East. Budrys emphasized that Ukraine’s path toward EU membership by 2030 represents a strategic investment in the long-term security of Europe.

“Ukraine continues to show extraordinary resolve and political will as it advances key reforms in line with European Commission recommendations. Its progress is clear, and its courage deserves our unwavering support,” Budrys said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister stressed that the current geopolitical landscape demands greater unity among EU and NATO partners. He called for increased defense spending, enhanced military mobility, and a coordinated effort to strengthen Europe’s resilience against hybrid threats.

