EU, EBRD overhaul key urban infrastructure in Sarajevo

Photo: EBRD

Sarajevo’s aging water infrastructure is getting a major upgrade, as the EBRD and EU inject over 28 million euros into a project aimed at slashing water losses and connecting thousands of new households. Now entering its final phase, the initiative is part of the broader Green Cities programme to modernize urban services in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

