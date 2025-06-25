Azerbaijani FM receives credentials of new Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, during an official meeting in Baku on June 25, 2025, Trend reports.

The ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to the minister, who congratulated him on the new appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, current security issues in the region, and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. The importance of continued dialogue between the leaders of both countries and the existing political engagement was emphasized as a key factor in strengthening friendly relations.

Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan’s previously expressed concerns regarding the Israel-Iran confrontation and extended condolences over the deaths of senior Iranian officials, including the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, as well as other Iranian citizens. He stressed that resolving current issues through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law remains essential.

The Iranian side expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the passage of citizens from Iran and other countries through its land border.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

